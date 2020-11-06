Dense fog across Texoma is likely Friday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Friday we are going to start off with a little bit of fog across Texoma. Dense fog advisories have been issued across the area and those are going to be lasting until 9 this morning. Today we will have a high in the mid-70s with mostly sunny skies. The wind will be out of the southeast at 10 to 20 miles per hour. Overnight tonight going into Saturday we will see a low of about 55 with mostly clear skies. On Saturday we will have pretty nice conditions across Texoma. We will have a high of about 76 with partly cloudy skies and the wind will be out of the southeast at 10 to 15 miles per hour. Sunday is looking just as nice as Saturday with a high of 77 with partly cloudy skies and the winds are going to be strong out of the south at 15 to 25 miles per hour gusting upwards of 35. Going into Monday we will start our rain chances. Late in the day on Monday a cold front is going to be arriving, it is going to bring rain chances for Monday night going into Tuesday but by Tuesday afternoon we should lose our rain chances.