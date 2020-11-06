Dr. Brad Owen is the new Burkburnett ISD superintendent

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - The Burkburnett Independent School District welcomes Dr. Brad Owen as superintendent.
It was Dr. Owen’s first day. The school board named him as a finalist in October, but there is a 21-day waiting period before Dr. Owen can be hired as superintendent.
“That 21 days. While it went fast for some people, it went really slow for me. But really appreciative of the board and the way they went through it with the very high level of intentionality and thoughtfulness throughout the whole process,” said Dr. Owen.
Previously Dr. Owen was the assistant superintendent for administrative services at BISD and has served in BISD for 24 years. Burkburnett is his hometown.
BISD started the search for a superintendent at the end of July when former superintendent Dr. Tylor Chaplin announced he was leaving the school district.
“First and foremost, I want to make sure that we promote and inspire that culture of purpose and trust based on a moral imperative to do what is best for the academic and developmental needs of all learners,” said Dr. Owen on his new role in BISD.
Audrey Ash, who is the assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, has worked with Dr. Owen at the main district office for about four years. They will work together and bring aboard another assistant superintendent to replace his role.
“He brings a level of trust to our district and to our staff and I know that we will be well taken care of and our district will move forward in wonderful ways,” said Audrey Ash.
