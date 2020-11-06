Eighth COVID-19 related death reported in Montague County

The announcement came on Thursday. (Source: KLTV Photo)
By KAUZ Team | November 6, 2020 at 3:15 PM CST - Updated November 6 at 3:34 PM

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The eighth COVID-19 related death has been reported in Montague County by The Nocona News.

Posted by The Nocona News on Friday, November 6, 2020

The county has also seen a recent increase in positive cases, with 42 new cases being reported since Monday.

The Nocona News reports Montague County has seen a total of eight deaths and 336 positive cases with 41 more being probable.

The state of Texas' COVID-19 tracker shows the county currently has a total of 292 recoveries.

