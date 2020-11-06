Hamilton Hospital in Olney to host health fair, blood drive

Hamilton Hospital in Olney to host health fair, blood drive
By KAUZ Team | November 6, 2020 at 11:01 AM CST - Updated November 6 at 11:01 AM

OLNEY, Texas (TNN) - Olney Hamilton Hospital will be hosting a health fair and a blood drive next week.

The health fair will be held Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday each morning from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

They will be offering lab work and flu vaccines at the Hamilton Hospital Education Center located at 902 W Hamilton St.

Flu shots will be $20 but are free with Medicare or Medicaid.

Lab appointments will check blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose but patients can’t eat anything within 12 hours prior to testing.

To set up a lab appointment, call (940) 564-3188.

Masks are required for those attending the health fair.

The blood drive will be held at the hospital on Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To schedule an appointment to donate, call (940) 564-6315.

