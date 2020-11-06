James Staley III enters “Not Guilty” plea prior to trial

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - James Staley III’s arraignment scheduled for this morning was waived and he has entered a plea of “Not Guilty” prior to his trial.
Staley faces charges of capital and felony murder in the case of Wilder McDaniel.
Earlier this week, Staley agreed to a set of bond conditions following his release from the Wichita County Jail.
He will be required to stay in Okmulgee county with exceptions for travel to Tulsa, Creek and Okfuskee counties in Oklahoma, and Dallas county in Texas.
Staley will also be required to wear a GPS monitor, which will be installed on Thursday.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.