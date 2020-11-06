Justin Love back in jail following aggravated perjury charges

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls murder defendant is back in jail for two counts of aggravated perjury.
Justin Love was tried for the murder of Domanic Thrasher that took place in June 2015 but a Fort Worth court reversed the jury’s decision last month.
Love was released on bond following the court’s decision. He also had to agree to a list of bond conditions.
Love was arrested on two counts of aggravated perjury Friday morning and sent back to the Wichita County Jail.
Each aggravated perjury charge dates back to his trial for the murder of Thrasher in December 2018.
His bond has been set at $50,000 total between the two charges and he currently remains in the Wichita County Jail.
