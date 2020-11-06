Kiowa Casino to host first foodless food drive

DEVOL, Okla. (TNN) - Kiowa Casino will be hosting a foodless food drive next week from Nov. 9 to Nov. 14.
KIOWA CASINO HOSTS FIRST-EVER FOODLESS FOOD DRIVE
DEVOL, OKLA. – Nov. 6, 2020 — In lieu of its annual canned food drive, Kiowa Casino & Hotel is switching things up and going virtual. Its first-ever foodless food drive will be held Nov. 9-14, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. inside the casino.
By giving a minimum of $5 cash, guests will get the chance to spin the virtual wheel for a chance to win anywhere from $7-200 in freeplay. Each guest can participate once per day during the drive, and the cash entrance gift is nonrefundable. Proceeds from this unique charitable cause will benefit Wichita Falls Food Bank, Kiowa Tribe and other area not-for-profit organizations.
“The holidays can be a difficult time for a lot of people, and with the many unforeseen challenges that families are facing this year, we want to do our part to help,” says Steve Abangan, Interim COO/GM. “By taking this new approach, we’re hoping to make an even bigger impact than in years past.”
For over 12 years, Kiowa has distributed more than 40,000 pounds of food to families in the community through its annual canned food drive.
With a year that’s been anything but typical, it should be no surprise that businesses have gotten creative with operations and offerings. For Kiowa Casino & Hotel, getting creative in ways to give back is no exception.
“We want to encourage the community to come together for a good cause, and have some fun in the process,” says Abangan. “The more you spin, the more impact you could make for a neighbor in need. While it isn’t your typical food drive, the goal remains the same: providing meals and holiday joy to families. And we’re honored to play a small role in that.”
For more information and rules about the Foodless Food Drive, please call 1-866-370-4077 or visit kiowacasino.com.
Kiowa Casino & Hotel is located just 15 minutes north of Wichita Falls, TX, off I-44 Exit 1.
