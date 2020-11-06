MSU Texas reports four new COVID-19 cases, seven new recoveries Friday

By KAUZ Team | November 6, 2020 at 3:44 PM CST - Updated November 6 at 3:44 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reported Friday four new students have tested positive for COVID-19. Four students and three staff members have also made recoveries.

Here are the COVID-19 numbers for MSU Texas.
A total of 151 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.

The report, which was updated Friday at 3:18 p.m., says the patients are made up of 25 faculty/staff members and 126 students. There are currently 24 active student cases and 2 active staff cases.

Two students are currently staying in the campus housing isolation block.

This comes from the University’s “Reported Cases” page on their website.

