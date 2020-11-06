103 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total active cases now 1,717

By KAUZ Team | November 6, 2020 at 4:36 PM CST - Updated November 6 at 5:17 PM

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 103 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 31 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 4,644 cases in Wichita County, with 1,717 of them still being active.

There have been 2,859 total recoveries, 29,647 negative tests and 68 deaths.

There are currently 1,638 patients recovering at home while 79 are in the hospital. 20 patients are currently in critical condition.

There are now 559 tests still pending.

The active cases have been broken down by city:

CITY ACTIVE CASES
Burkburnett 142
Electra 53
Iowa Park 86
Wichita Falls 1,436

The Health District has 103 new cases, 79 hospitalizations, and 31 recoveries to report. In the last week, there have been 643 new cases which is the highest number of cases in one week since the pandemic began.

Totals for the week ending November 6 are as follows:

Total new cases - 643

Positivity Rate - 20%

Case Type

Contact = 157 cases

Close Contact = 36 cases

Community Spread = 82 cases

Under Investigation = 368 cases

Travel = 0 cases

Ages

0 – 5 = 4 cases

6 – 10 = 15 cases

11 – 19 = 44 cases

20 – 29 = 128 cases

30 – 39 = 84 cases

40 – 49 = 78 cases

50 – 59 = 88 cases

60 – 69 = 89 cases

70 – 79 = 53 cases

80+ = 60 cases

Total Hospitalizations = 79

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

Stable - 4

30 - 39

Stable - 2

40 - 49

Stable - 1

Critical - 1

50 - 59

Stable - 8

Critical - 2

60 - 69

Stable - 17

Critical - 9

70 - 79

Stable - 18

Critical - 8

80+

Stable - 9

