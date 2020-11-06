United supermarkets partner with WFAFB for food drive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank and United Supermarkets are teaming up for an annual food drive.
The “U can share” food drive is a long-standing tradition with the two groups.
“It’s what helps out people in need in our community,” said Andrew Sikes, Assistant Store Director at United Market Street. “Right now there is a great need for making sure everyone has food on the table.”
Every can and dollar donated to the drive feed families who rely on the Wichita Falls area food bank to not go hungry.
“We have seen such an increase in need during the pandemic,” said Kara Nickens, CEO of the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank. “Last year we distributed 3.2 million pounds of food for the whole year. We have already distributed 3.6 million pounds this year and we haven’t even gone into the busiest time.”
To limit the exposure of COVID-19, United is encouraging people to give at checkout.
“We’re going to be asking our shoppers if they would like to donate five dollars to help create a bag of food that would basically help feed a family of four feed them for that night or that day,” said Sikes.
Anything you donate stays in your community.
“We know that this holiday season people are struggling,” said Nickens. “Being able to have United’s is so important right now.”
All United Supermarket locations will be taking those donations until November 20.
If you would like to donate canned goods instead of a monetary donation, there are bins set up at each location.
The food given will benefit Wichita Falls and surrounding areas supported by the food bank.
