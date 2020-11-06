WF party headquarters officials see increase in early voting turnout

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls party headquarters officials see more people turn out for early voting than on November 3.
Early voters were able to avoid long lines and have more flexibility during voting.
“We had extra time this year for early voting normally early voting is only about twelve days long and this year there were eighteen days” said Jenelle Smith, Wichita Falls Party Democratic Chairman.
Both political parties say close to 30,000 people voted Republican and 13,000 voted Democratic in the 2020 General Election.
Annette Barfield with the Republican party headquarters says she believes this early voting trend will continue for the special election runoff between Shelly Luther and state representative drew springer that will take place December 19.
