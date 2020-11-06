WFPD: Victim in serious condition after shooting at Highpoint Village Apartments

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One man is in serious condition after a shooting at Highpoint Village Apartments, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department.
Officers were first called out to the apartment complex around 5:40 p.m.
The victim has been taken to the hospital for surgery after being seriously wounded from a gunshot.
Wichita Falls police say they are looking for multiple suspects and that the shooting is still under investigation.
If you have any information about this crime, call WF Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device.
