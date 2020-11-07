Veterans day celebration starts days in advance

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Red River Harley-Davidson cook out and car show raised money for several veterans groups ahead of Veterans day on November 11.
Lone Star Muscle Car put on their yearly car show at Red River Harley-Davidson. The American Legion Post 202 cooked hamburgers and sausages for donations, which will go towards Wreaths for Vets. In December, they put wreaths on veterans graves.
“We’re excited. All the money for the entrance fee and everything is donated to the veterans,” said Nick Nesevich, partner at Red River Harley-Davidson.
Another veteran group that benefited is Base Camp Lindsey.
“This is going to help us get a little closer to standing up our phase one of Base Camp Lindsey. To get our homeless veterans off the street,” said Steve Halloway, board chair for Base Camp Lindsey, on their project to build a transitional living facility for homeless vets.
The Lopez family, who live in Iowa Park, attended the event in honor of the number of veterans they know and have a special member of their family serving in the military.
“We know and love a lot of veterans. And we love that Harley is doing this for us. We just wanted to come down and show our support because currently right now our dad is deployed,” said the Lopez family.
More donations were collected at Galaxy Center and Iron Horse Pub for Base Camp Lindsey, Wreaths for Vets, and Veterans Freedom Retreat of Wichita Falls.
