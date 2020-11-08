Wichita County Democratic Party react to president-elect Joe Biden

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Members of the Wichita County Democratic Party are excited for Joe Biden following yesterday’s announcement that Biden is the projected president-elect.
Wichita County is a red county but the Wichita County Democratic Party remains hopeful that democratic candidates will win some offices.
“It’s wonderful to have someone else in the White House who has diplomatic experience, who wants to bring people together instead of divide. And that means locally, nationally, and internationally bring people together,” said Janel Ponder Smith, Wichita County Democratic Party Chair.
Ponder Smith said they are also excited about vice president-elect Kamala Harris, who makes history as the first woman vice president as well as the first person of color to fill that vice president role.
The Wichita County Democratic Party will soon start planning for the 2022 election.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.