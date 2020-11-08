Wichita Falls group gives clothes to the homeless

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A group is working to make sure that those living on the streets have winter clothing and supplies.
Homeless Lives Matter gives what they can to those in need throughout the year. This weekend they gave out clothes they’ve been collecting for months. Some donation boxes were at Defining Moments Dance Studio in Iowa Park and Wichita Falls locations, and Brookdale Midwestern Senior Living.
“Hopefully, every year we’ll get better and they’ll understand that this is where it’s at and they’ll come get what they need. We’ll be here," said Steven Morrow, pastor at Impact Community Church.
Golgotha MC, a Wichita Falls motorcycle club, is also known as Homeless Lives Matter.
“Unfortunately, we have a lot of homeless individuals here in Wichita Falls,” said William Myers, Homeless Lives Matter member.
A large proportion are homeless veterans. Lisa Roffman created Homeless Lives Matter three years ago and her passion drew in the bikers to join this effort.
“I have a big heart for the homeless because I have been unfortunate in my life. And today I am so blessed and I have to give back in order to receive anything else,” said Roffman, founder of Homeless Lives Matter.
Members of the group head to the streets to make sure those in need know about the event.
