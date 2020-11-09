Ammo shortage leaves gun owners frustrated

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Gun owners across the country are finding empty shelves where boxes of ammo should be.
“Ammunition is hard to come by,” Dennis Taylor, owner of Wichita Shooters Academy, said.
Taylor’s academy teaches firearm classes ranging from beginners courses to License to Carry classes.
“It’s really difficult for me to operate this business, this gun school, with the limited resources like that,” Taylor said. “This time last year, I could order three or four thousand rounds with no problem. They would be delivered right to my door. Now the major manufacturers won’t ship.”
Hunters are feeling the strain too.
“I use a higher caliber like a .308 round and it’s normally about $1.35 a round and it’s jumped up to two bucks a round,” Tim Dawson, who hunts near Graham, said.
The shortage is affecting his approach to the hunting season.
“I want to make sure that I am not wasting ammo, conserving my ammo that I have on hand, if i’m not lucky I’m not going to be able to get any more of them to supply what I use,” Dawson said.
Gun owner Toby McClain says all this reminds him of when people were clearing the shelves of toilet paper in early spring.
“It reminds me of back in spring when everyone was looking for toilet paper and paper towels, I mean the shelves are literally bare,” McClain said.
McClain adds he’s seen prices skyrocket every few years, usually around election season.
“This is not the first time, it certainly won’t be the last time but it does make things difficulty when you are wanting to protect yourself and you have limited resources available,” McClain said.
