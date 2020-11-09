Covid cases hit record high since the start of the pandemic in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Last week, Wichita County had 643 new Covid-19 cases, the highest number for a week since the beginning of the pandemic.
“People are continuing to have family gatherings of all size, both large and small,” said Wichita County health director Lou Kreidler. “They are still attending birthday parties, baby and wedding showers and so many people are still planning large events.”
In addition to the record case numbers, 18 people lost their lives to the virus in a four-day span last week, and with the holidays around the corner, the problem could get worse before it gets better.
“Anytime there’s a large holiday we’re going to see an increase in the number of cases associated with gatherings around that holiday,” said Kreidler
She feels that the majority of people fail to realize the severity of the virus until it truly hits home for them.
“I think until they are personally affected, so whether that’s they or someone else in their family have covid or they have a death in the family or a close family friend, I think it doesn’t feel real to them,” said Kreidler.
