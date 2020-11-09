Electra ISD to resume curbside meal pickup Tuesday

ELECTRA, Texas (TNN) - Electra ISD will be resuming curbside meal pickup on Tuesday after pausing the program Monday for a student holiday.
Faculty used the day off for staff development training and classes and meal pickup will return to normal on Tuesday. The school district will be operating by remotely through Friday, Nov. 13 due to COVID-19 concerns.
The meals are available to all Electra ISD students along with any child in the community between the ages of one and 18.
Click here to fill out and submit a Remote Learners Meal Order Form. Be sure to fill out the form by 9 a.m. each morning you want to pick up the meal. You may also fill one out for the entire week.
Parents can pick up meals at the back entrance of the Elementary Cafeteria from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
