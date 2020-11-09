Fiery crash near Bellevue sends three to hospital

BELLEVUE, Texas (TNN) - A fiery crash on Highway 287 near Bellevue sent three people to the hospital Monday morning.
The crash happened when a car crossed over the median and into oncoming traffic where it hit a semi-truck on its side. The wreck also caused a fire to break out.
Two people in the semi-truck were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the car was rushed in for treatment and is in critical condition.
Southbound 287 was shut down for hours while crews cleared the scene.
