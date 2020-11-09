Henrietta ISD confirms four new COVID-19 cases

HENRIETTA, Texas (TNN) - Henrietta ISD confirmed Monday three people at their high school and one person at their junior high school have tested positive for COVID-19.
All students and staff members who came in close contact with these individuals will be notified.
The affected areas have been deeply sanitized and employees and students will continue to follow CDC guidelines, socially distance and wear masks.
The school district is asking parents not to send their kids to school if they begin to show symptoms of the virus. Their primary care physician should be contacted immediately instead, along with the appropriate school district administrator.
School officials are monitoring the situation and will provide an update with additional information as needed.
