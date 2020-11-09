MSU Texas reports 10 new COVID-19 cases Monday

A total of 161 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1. (Source: kauz)
By KAUZ Team | November 9, 2020 at 5:20 PM CST - Updated November 9 at 5:25 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reported Monday 10 new students have tested positive for COVID-19. Three students have also made recoveries.

Here are the current COVID-19 numbers for MSU Texas.
The report, which was updated Monday just after 4:30 p.m., says the patients are made up of 25 faculty/staff members and 136 students. There are currently 31 active student cases and 2 active staff cases.

Three students are currently staying in the campus housing isolation block.

This comes from the University’s “Reported Cases” page on their website.

