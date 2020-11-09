11 new deaths, 192 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 11 new deaths and 192 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also 64 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 4,836 cases in Wichita County, with 1,834 of them still being active.
There have been 2,923 total recoveries, 29,959 negative tests and 79 deaths.
There are currently 1,767 patients recovering at home while 67 are in the hospital. 20 patients are currently in critical condition.
There are now 629 tests still pending.
The Health District is saddened to report eleven deaths today; Case 2,894 (70 - 79), Case 4,452 (80+), Case 3,832 (80+), Case 4,456 (80+), Case 1,922 (60 - 69), Case 3,186 (70 - 79), Case 4,373 (60 - 69), Case 4,169 (70 - 79), Case 3,021 (70 - 79), Case 2,568 (80+) and Case 4,548 (80+).
They received 57 cases Saturday, 22 cases Sunday, and 113 cases today for a total of 192 new cases to report. There are 67 hospitalizations and 64 new recoveries to also report today.
Total Hospitalizations = 67
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
No hospitalizations
30 - 39
Stable - 2
40 - 49
Stable - 1
50 - 59
Stable - 6
Critical - 2
60 - 69
Stable - 15
Critical - 10
70 - 79
Stable - 14
Critical - 6
80+
Stable - 9
Critical - 2
