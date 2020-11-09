News Channel 6 City Guide: Hometown Pride Expo

“The Hometown Pride Expo, at its core, is a retail expo. It’s a way to bring businesses together in one place to make it easy for people to shop. But if you go a little deeper, it’s really a culmination of an idea that we started five years ago called the Hometown Pride Tour,” Richard Haddox, News Channel 6 general manager said. “Essentially what that is, is we go out to local communities and we learn about the businesses. We learn about the unique opportunities that are there. We learn about the history. It really is a part of our brand; Live, Local, Now. The expo ties all of that into one.”