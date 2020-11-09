News Channel 6 City Guide: Hometown Pride Expo

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. In this episode, we’re giving you a preview of what you can expect at the News Channel 6 Hometown Pride Expo.
“The Hometown Pride Expo, at its core, is a retail expo. It’s a way to bring businesses together in one place to make it easy for people to shop. But if you go a little deeper, it’s really a culmination of an idea that we started five years ago called the Hometown Pride Tour,” Richard Haddox, News Channel 6 general manager said. “Essentially what that is, is we go out to local communities and we learn about the businesses. We learn about the unique opportunities that are there. We learn about the history. It really is a part of our brand; Live, Local, Now. The expo ties all of that into one.”
The Ray Clymer exhibit hall will be filled with a wide variety of socially distanced vendors booths on Friday, November 13, and Saturday, November 14 inside the MPEC.
“We’re excited about the Hometown Pride Expo because it’s an event. We’ve been shut down for almost seven months with COVID. So, we’re excited about each and every event we have right now,” Michael Tipton, Spectra Venue Management general manager said.
We’re giving away $6,000 in cash and prizes from Serenity Salon, Spa, and Boutique, Johnson’s Furniture and Mattress, and Academy Sports and Outdoors. We spoke with several vendors about what you can expect to see.
“You can expect to see lots of cute clothing at our booth,” Tammy Carlton, co-owner of Serenity Salon, Spa, and Boutique said. “We’ve been shopping, getting ready for this. We have lots of great Christmas gift ideas.”
There will be something for every member of the family to enjoy. Eddie Hill’s Fun Cycles, Sage Valley Herbs, Red River Steel, and so many more vendors will be in attendance.
There will be temperature checks at the door and face masks will be required. Sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the exhibit hall. What organizers want you to know most is that your safety is our top priority.
“I think there is a concern about gatherings but we really are taking a lot of precautions. The booths, themselves, are 6-feet apart. We’re going to do what it takes to keep our social distancing but this year has been tough. It’s been tough on local businesses. So, we want to make this event something that will help the local businesses get back some of what they’ve lost through the pandemic.” Haddox said.
Tickets are $5 and can be bought at Serenity Salon, Spa, and Boutique in advance or purchased at the door. Children 12 and under are free. Doors open on Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about the News Channel 6 Hometown Pride Expo, you can send an email to Rhonda Wright at Rhonda.Wright@KAUZ.com.
If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact host & producer Samantha Forester at sforester@kauz.com or (940) 757-0691.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.