Rain chances return Monday night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Monday we will have mild conditions once again. We will have a high of about 77 with partly cloudy skies. The wind is going to be strong out of the southeast at about 15 to 25 miles per hour. Overnight tonight things change a little bit. We will have rain chances starting around 11 this evening going into Tuesday. However rain chances are done by about 8 tomorrow morning. There is a cold front causing these rain chances and that is going to push through and leave us a little bit cooler going into Tuesday. On Tuesday we will have a high of 67 with partly cloudy skies. On Wednesday we will have a high of 70 with sunny skies and then we return to the mid-70s by Thursday. Rain chances will return on Friday as another front looks to come into Texoma.