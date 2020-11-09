Seat belt enforcement starts preparation for next week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is starting up the national seat belt enforcement campaign, Click it or Ticket, for this year.
The Wichita Falls Police Department is participating in the program for another year, after applying for a state government grant. The money given to WFPD allows them to send officers out to enforce seat belt laws.
“It’s not something that the law is just to rid people of them being comfortable in the car. It really is truly safety,” said Sgt. Charlie Eipper, public information officer with WFPD.
It starts next week when officers will be on the street 24/7 and watch for violations of seat belts. The program will run from November 16-29.
“During that time frame, the goal is to reduce seriously injured or killed personnel by enforcement on seat belts,” said Sgt. Donald Miller, who is in charge of the seat belt campaign this year.
WFPD will be uploading a video on social media to promote the program and encourage people to wear their seat belt.
Sgt. Donald Miller shared some of the 2019 Click it or Ticket statistics in Wichita Falls. During the campaign, officers drove around 1469 miles. 94 warnings were issued. There were 227 seat belt citations issued for adults and 18 for children.
