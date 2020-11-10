Another frontal system is on the way

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Tuesday we have rain chances early on. We have a 20% chance of showers and storms along a cold front that is going to be working its way through Texoma. However by about 10 in the morning we will lose our rain chances. The high for today will be cooler than what we have seen lately. We will have a high of about 66. Then on Wednesday we will warm up once again. We will have a high of about 70 with sunny skies and the wind will be out of the south at about 10 to 15 miles per hour. Thursday we will continue the warming trend. The high on Thursday will be 76 with mostly sunny skies. A warm front is going to lift a northward on a Friday giving us a 20% chance of rain. Then will see more rain chances along a cold front on Saturday.