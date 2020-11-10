Experts warn of not overspending as holidays near

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For both people and business owners, money is really tight right now because of the pandemic. As we move into the holiday season, here’s what the experts say are some ways to save a few extra bucks and support those trying to keep their stores afloat.
“The savings account you had for your Christmas giving that kind of got spent because, life happened,” Gary Silverman, a certified financial planner at Personal Money Planning said. “If you don’t have the money for it and you’ve been hurting financially, try not to compound that by spending money you don’t have and charging up the credit cards more than they already are.”
Silverman mentions thinking outside the box, looking for “gifts” that don’t cost a dime.
“Maybe give them the gift of I’m going to watch your kids for the weekend while you go out and have some fun,” Silverman said.
Many businesses still wondering what the future holds. Spending your money locally always a good way to show them support.
“You want to help other people who, in this case, are doing everything they can to help themselves but there is just a lack of business for them,” Silverman said.
For places like Craskworks Studio, they’re feeling the pandemic’s strain.
“People just don’t come out to public places that much with COVID going on,” Kristan Winter, with Crashworks said.
They’ve moved to reservations only, shifting to online and subscription box sales to bring in more money.
“So we are just trying to pull all those stem aspects in to be here in the studio, to be online, to be in your home wherever you need us to be right now,” Winter said.
So as we move into the season of giving, Winter wishes to see more people support local businesses.
“It’s a person on the other side, whether it’s getting excited and remain open, we can be here for you,” Winter said.
