Four new deaths, 130 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 4 new deaths and 130 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Tuesday. There were also 58 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 4,966 cases in Wichita County, with 1,902 of them still being active.
There have been 2,981 total recoveries, 30,342 negative tests and 83 deaths.
There are currently 1,838 patients recovering at home while 64 are in the hospital. 17 patients are currently in critical condition.
There are now 795 tests still pending.
The Health District is saddened to report four deaths today; Case 2,599 (70 - 79), Case 4,675 (80+), Case 4,175 (80+) and Case 4,960 (70 - 79). There are 130 new cases, 64 hospitalizations, and 58 new recoveries to also report today.
Total Hospitalizations = 64
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
Stable - 1
30 - 39
Stable - 2
40 - 49
Stable - 1
50 - 59
Stable - 4
Critical - 3
60 - 69
Stable - 13
Critical - 9
70 - 79
Stable - 15
Critical - 5
80+
Stable - 11
