Four new deaths, 130 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By KAUZ Team | November 10, 2020 at 4:29 PM CST - Updated November 10 at 4:36 PM

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 4 new deaths and 130 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Tuesday. There were also 58 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 4,966 cases in Wichita County, with 1,902 of them still being active.

There have been 2,981 total recoveries, 30,342 negative tests and 83 deaths.

There are currently 1,838 patients recovering at home while 64 are in the hospital. 17 patients are currently in critical condition.

There are now 795 tests still pending.

The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District is saddened to report four deaths today; Case 2,599 (70 - 79),...

Posted by City of Wichita Falls, Texas Government on Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Click here for an interactive map for where you can get tested for COVID-19 in Texas

The Health District is saddened to report four deaths today; Case 2,599 (70 - 79), Case 4,675 (80+), Case 4,175 (80+) and Case 4,960 (70 - 79). There are 130 new cases, 64 hospitalizations, and 58 new recoveries to also report today.

Total Hospitalizations = 64

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

Stable - 1

30 - 39

Stable - 2

40 - 49

Stable - 1

50 - 59

Stable - 4

Critical - 3

60 - 69

Stable - 13

Critical - 9

70 - 79

Stable - 15

Critical - 5

80+

Stable - 11

Coronavirus coverage:

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.