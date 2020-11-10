Gov. Abbott releases statement on Election recounts, disputes

Democracy depends upon fair and open elections. We all agree that every legal vote counts and that illegal votes do not. There are processes in place in each state to determine if any vote is legal, and we must respect those processes to ensure the integrity of our elections. Election outcomes are certified by designated governmental bodies, not by media outlets. Recounts are authorized by law when certain metrics are met, and nearly every election cycle we see recounts take place in at least some races. This is not uncommon. The election process then requires a final canvassing of votes in each state. Resolving disputes over vote counts is not uncharted territory. It happens frequently, including in presidential contests like the one asserted by Al Gore. Regardless of party affiliation, or no party affiliation, all Americans must have confidence in the accuracy and transparency of our elections. That can be achieved, and must be done swiftly.

Governor Greg Abbott