MSU Texas reports 2 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

By KAUZ Team | November 10, 2020 at 4:37 PM CST - Updated November 10 at 4:40 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reported Tuesday two new students have tested positive for COVID-19. Four students have also made recoveries.

MSU Texas COVID-19 report (Source: MSU Texas)

A total of 163 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.

The report, which was updated Tuesday just before 4:00 p.m., says the patients are made up of 25 faculty/staff members and 138 students. There are currently 29 active student cases and 2 active staff cases.

Three students are currently staying in the campus housing isolation block.

This comes from the University’s “Reported Cases” page on their website.

