Over 700 active COVID-19 cases confirmed in Childress County due to prison outbreak

CHILDRESS COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Childress County is now sitting at over 700 active COVID-19 cases after a large outbreak happened at the T.L. Roach state prison.
The Childress Regional Medical Center reported Monday there are 671 active offender cases in the prison and 56 active cases from outside of the prison.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s COVID-19 tracker currently shows 592 people are listed as being under “medical restriction” and 629 people are listed as being under “medical isolation."
The prison is also labeled as being under lockdown at this time.
The TDCJ’s Communications Department says a majority of the patients are asymptomatic, with only about 10 of them showing symptoms.
The patients were found to be positive after mass testing was done at the prison earlier this week.
