Twin Hirschi graduates to make TV debut Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A pair of Wichita Falls twins will make their television debut Wednesday night on RIDE TV at 9 p.m. CT.
Bailey Groves and Chelsea Matlock host and star in the show called Blonde Ambition.
“Bailey and I are thrilled to showcase our passion for building our rural business on Blonde Ambition,” said Matlock.
Groves and Matlock are Hirschi High School graduates who both have degrees from Tarleton State.
“Our show takes a deep dive into our lives as real estate experts and horse lovers, and we have a lot of fun along the way,” said Groves. “We can’t wait for audiences to see us in action!”
The show is about the two and their real estate company and horses.
The Ride Channel is on Dish Network and U-verse. The channel also has an app that you can watch the two Wichita Falls natives on.
“Our fans have been wanting new content from RIDE TV that complements Cowgirls and other other originals, and we think Blonde Ambition is the perfect fit,” said Rich Cronin, President of North American Networks for RIDE TV. “We are very proud of this show, and we think everyone is going to love Bailey and Chelsea.”
