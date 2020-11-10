WFISD COVID-19 Tracker shows 56 active cases Tuesday

By KAUZ Team | November 10, 2020 at 6:10 PM CST - Updated November 10 at 6:46 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD has created a COVID-19 Dashboard that tracks the total amount of cases across the school district.

Hisrshi High School currently has eight active student cases while Rider High School currently has nine.

There are a total of 56 active cases at this time, with 38 of them being students and 18 being staff members.

The cases are being broken down by campus. Here is a list of the current active cases that have been reported:

Campus Active Student Cases Active Staff Cases
Hirschi High School 8 2
Rider High School 9 0
Wichita Falls High School 5 0
Barwise Middle School 3 0
Kirby Middle School 1 4
McNiel Middle School 2 1
Booker T. Washington Elementary 0 0
Brook Village 0 0
Burgess Elementary 1 0
Crockett Elementary 1 1
Cunningham Elementary 2 0
Fain Elementary 0 1
Fowler Elementary 1 1
Franklin Elementary 4 0
Haynes Elementary 0 1
Jefferson Elementary 0 0
Lamar Elementary 0 0
Milam Elementary 0 0
Scotland Park Elementary 0 2
Sheppard Elementary 0 0
Southern Hills Elementary 1 2
West Foundation Elementary 0 0
Zundy Elementary 0 0
Farris Early Childhood 0 3
Northwest Head Start 0 0
Career Education Center N/A 0
Other N/A 0

Students who attend the Career Education Center are included in their high school campus count.

You can view WFISD’s COVID-19 Dashboard by clicking here.

