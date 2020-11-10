WFISD to host Veterans Day Ceremony

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD will be holding a Veterans Day Ceremony at Memorial Stadium Wednesday morning.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to noon and seating will be available for veterans and their guests.
JROTC students from Hirschi, Rider and Wichita Falls High School will participate in the ceremony.
The keynote speaker for this year’s ceremony will be Chief Master Sergeant Diena Mosely.
Social distancing as well as health safety protocols will be in place.
For more information, visit the WFISD Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.