WFISD will NOT move to virtual learning after Thanksgiving break

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - At Tuesday’s WFISD school board meeting, Superintendent Michael Kuhrt confirmed the district will not move all students to virtual learning in the weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks.
He said he originally thought going entirely remote after the break would help with in-school coronavirus spread; but says after watching the trends of holidays during the school year, moving everyone to virtual learning would only hurt the district in the long-run.
“So we’re anticipating a spike after Thanksgiving. We’re anticipating a spike. So we don’t see closing helping those spikes at all,” Kuhrt said, “I think it just gives people a license to go out and go and do more things and have more events or more travel or whatever.”
Superintendent Kuhrt said there are about 2,000 students without internet in the school district, and going complete virtual after Thanksgiving would put those students especially at a disadvantage.
