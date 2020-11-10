Wichita Falls VA clinic is officially open

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System opened a new clinic on Nov. 2, without having the official ribbon cutting ceremony.
Officials from OKC VA Health Care System held a grand opening Tuesday and said this clinic will serve about 4,800 veterans.
“I really like the new clinic. It’s way better than going to Sheppard Air Force Base and going through the challenge to get there to get to the clinic,” said Lee Murray, a veteran and patient at this clinic.
The clinic offers primary care services, behavioral health, and a lab.
“We don’t have to worry about access getting on base anymore, which I’m sure a lot of veterans will appreciate,” said Cliff Tracy, Congressional Liaison for the OKC VA Health Care System.
Another Wichita Falls VA clinic is located at Sheppard Air Force Base, but is being demolished. A new building will replace it and work with this clinic at 2600 Central Freeway.
“We also serve a number of veterans that come to us for care while they’re coming through the community or through the area. And we’re always very excited to take care of them,” said Donna Ross, nurse manager for the clinic.
Tracy said the population of veterans in Wichita Falls is increasing. This clinic will keep local veterans from having to drive to Oklahoma City.
