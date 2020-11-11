Beer & Bingo event Friday to benefit Meals on Wheels program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Whiskeyta Club will be sponsoring a Beer & Bingo event to benefit THE Kitchen’s Meals on Wheels program.
The event will be happening on Nov. 13 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Seven bingo games will be played, with each game offering four playing cards for $10 per game or $25 for all seven games.
Anyone age 21 or up is welcome to participate in the event.
Stone Oven Pizza will be providing pizza for the event and all proceeds will go to the Meals on Wheels program.
