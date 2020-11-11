COVID-19 spread in Wichita County continues to grow

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - 22 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Wichita County since Friday. After another deadly day Wednesday, health leaders continue to encourage others to take the virus seriously.
New data from the CDC reaffirms what county health leaders have seen locally, wearing masks protect the wearer on top of protecting others from those who may be asymptomatic.
“Situations where people are wearing masks, those who are around them are more protected than they would of been had the individual would of not been wearing a mask,” Amy Fagan, assistant director of the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health district, said.
Health professionals like Fagan say with COVID-19, someone can spread the virus two days before showing symptoms.
“Then you’re around people, you could very well have no idea that you’re contagious and you are getting those who are around you sick and that’s what so hard about about COVID,” Fagan said.
Short trips in the car can also be dangerous.
“When someone rides in a car with an individual in that two day pre-symptomatic phase, the probability of that individual going to contract COVID goes up substantially,” Fagan said.
Deaths in the county are at an all time high, mostly people in their 70′s and 80′s. Fagan adds that nursing home have been COVID hot spots.
“Once nursing homes were affected it goes pretty fast and it’s very, very concerning," Fagan said.
Rising cases are taking a toll on case managers, who are assigned to each new case in the county every day.
“At this point, with averaging 100 plus cases it is a different animal now most definitely,” Kristin Cummins, a case manager in Wichita County, said.
A positive attitude and a willingness to serve others is keeping them going.
“The fact that we are helping people in one way shape or form, we could be the difference between somebody making it through this,” Cummins said.
As we move into the giving season, the best gift to give experts say is to keep your health and the safety of others at the front of your mind.
“If there is anything wrong, if you’re not feeling well at all, exclude yourself from those gatherings. Your grandchild, your daughter will understand,” Fagan said.
