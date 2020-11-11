Holliday ISD to end remote learning Jan. 5

HOLLIDAY, Texas (TNN) - The Holliday ISD School Board has voted to end remote learning on Jan. 5, 2021.
All students will need to return to campus by that date unless they fall under certain criteria:
- Students with a medical certification for COVID-19 high risk can stay remote
- Students that are quarantined or test positive for COVID-19 can go remote for their time off campus
Following Thanksgiving break, Holliday ISD principals will be reaching out to parents with remote learners to discuss their options.
