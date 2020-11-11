Old and disabled pets are looking for their forever homes

WILBARGER COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Old and disabled pets are sometimes passed over by people looking to adopt but the Wilbarger Humane Society says those animals can sometimes make the best companions.
“We take care of every single animal here like they are our own,” said Jennifer Burr, Wilbarger Humane Society office assistant. “No matter how old they are, no matter if they have a disability.”
Burr says it’s hard for these animals to get adopted because people overlook them due to their disabilities, even though most of them have the best and strongest personalities.
“People bypass them, they don’t want the damaged animal, they don’t want an older animal that they are not gonna have very many years with," Burr said. “Why pay an adoption fee on an animal that might pass away in a year or two, but those animals deserve homes too, they deserve families, they deserve love.”
Disabilities and age also bring about more visits to the vet or even special dietary needs, medication or extra attention.
“So that’s what deters a lot of people from getting a special needs animal or an older animal, those animals know they are being taken care of, they know that their human has taken that time out for them, all they are gonna give back is one hundred percent return of love," said Burr.
Burr says the humane society’s goal is to get all of their animals a home where they can be spoiled like every other dog or cat that already has a home.
“To have that unconditional love, that acceptance that they can lay in front of a fire, lay up on your bed and just live," said Burr. "Adopt don’t shop. There are so many babies, not just at our shelter, but across the U.S. All you have to do is look into the eyes of an animal and you’re going to see their soul.”
For more information on the Wilbarger Humane Society, visit their Facebook page or website.
