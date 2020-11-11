Rain chances return Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Veterans Day we will have fairly mild conditions. Today we will have a high in the upper 60s and low 70s. We will have sunny skies with the wind out of the South at 10 to 15 miles per hour. overnight tonight we will have a low of about 43 with clear skies. Going into Thursday we will have a high in the mid-70s with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night we will see a low of 44 with partly cloudy skies. The wind will be shifting to the north at about 10 to 15 miles per hour. The cold front will be coming through on Thursday that’s going to drop her temps going into Friday down to about 60 for the high. Rain chances will be coming in on Friday with a 20% chance. Those chances increase up to 30% Friday night going into Saturday. On Saturday we will have a high of 78 with a 20% chance of rain.