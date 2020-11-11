Texas Education Agency awards Purple Star designation to seven Region 9 schools

TEXOMA, Texas (TNN) - Some schools in Texoma are being recognized for their support of military-connected students and families.
The Texas Education Agency has named schools in the Burkburnett and Wichita Falls ISD’s as Purple Star campuses.
The following Region 9 campuses were recognized:
- Burkburnett Middle School
- Gateway Accelerated Academy
- Burkburnett High School
- John G. Tower Elementary School
- I.C. Evans Elementary School
- Overton Ray Elementary School
- Sheppard Elementary School
That designation is for schools that provide things such as a Campus Transition Program and that participate in Military Child or Military Family Month, among other things.
The full Texas Education Agency list of Purple Star designated school campuses can be found by clicking here.
