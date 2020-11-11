Seven new deaths, 116 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed seven new deaths and 116 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday. There were also 116 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 5,082 cases in Wichita County, with 1,895 of them still being active.
There have been 3,097 total recoveries, 30,756 negative tests and 90 deaths.
There are currently 1,833 patients recovering at home while 62 are in the hospital. 19 patients are currently in critical condition.
There are now 834 tests still pending.
The Health District is saddened to report seven deaths today; Case 4,307 (70 - 79), Case 4,167 (80+), Case 3,596 (80+) Case 2,097 (80+), Case 2,171 (80+), Case 2,575 (80+) and Case 3,053 (80+). There are 116 new cases, 62 hospitalizations, and 116 new recoveries to also report today.
Total Hospitalizations = 62
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
No hospitalizations
30 - 39
Stable - 1
40 - 49
Stable - 2
50 - 59
Stable - 3
Critical - 2
60 - 69
Stable - 11
Critical - 11
70 - 79
Stable - 16
Critical - 5
80+
Stable - 10
Critical - 1
