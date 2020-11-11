WF nursing home facilities see rise in active COVID-19 cases

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The state of Texas' Department of Health and Human Services has released COVID-19 data for nursing homes, assisted living facilities and state hospitals.
The nursing facilities with the highest count of active cases are the Advanced Rehabilitation and Healthcare of Wichita Falls, Texhoma Christian Care Center and University Park Nursing and Rehabilitation LP.
11 deaths in Wichita County have come from nursing facility residents.
These are the numbers from state hospitals in Texoma:
These are the numbers from nursing facilities in Wichita County:
These are the numbers from assisted living facilities in Wichita County:
