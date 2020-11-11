WF nursing home facilities see rise in active COVID-19 cases

By KAUZ Team | November 11, 2020 at 8:46 PM CST - Updated November 11 at 8:46 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The state of Texas' Department of Health and Human Services has released COVID-19 data for nursing homes, assisted living facilities and state hospitals.

The nursing facilities with the highest count of active cases are the Advanced Rehabilitation and Healthcare of Wichita Falls, Texhoma Christian Care Center and University Park Nursing and Rehabilitation LP.

11 deaths in Wichita County have come from nursing facility residents.

State-Reported COVID-19 Case Counts

These are the numbers from state hospitals in Texoma:

STATE HOSPITAL PEOPLE SERVED BY HOSPITAL PEOPLE SERVED: CURRENTLY CONFIRMED POSITIVE PEOPLE SERVED: RECOVERED PEOPLE SERVED: DEATHS HOSPITAL STAFF STAFF MEMBER CONFIRMED POSITIVE
North Texas – Vernon 231 42 81 1 1,036 14
North Texas – Wichita Falls 173 1 24 0 947 19

Provider-Reported COVID-19 Case Counts

These are the numbers from nursing facilities in Wichita County:

NURSING FACILITY ACTIVE RESIDENT CASES TOTAL RESIDENT RECOVERIES TOTAL RESIDENT DEATHS TOTAL RESIDENT CASES ACTIVE EMPLOYEE CASES TOTAL EMPLOYEE CASES
Advanced Rehabilitation and Healthcare of Wichita Falls 58 7 1 68 43 52
Courtyard Gardens 0 1 0 1 0 1
Electra Healthcare Center 0 1 0 2 0 4
Evergreen Healthcare Center 17 4 4 26 11 17
House of Hope 4 2 0 6 5 7
Iowa Park Healthcare Center 0 0 0 0 0 0
KPC Promise Skilled Nursing Facility of Wichita Falls 0 0 0 0 0 0
Midwestern Healthcare Center 5 0 0 5 1 10
Presbyterian Manor 0 0 0 1 4 5
Rolling Meadows 0 0 0 0 0 1
Senior Care Health & Rehabilitation Center – Wichita Falls 0 2 0 6 8 13
Sheridan Medical Lodge 0 2 2 28 2 16
Texhoma Christian Care Center 49 12 3 64 23 34
University Park Nursing and Rehabilitation LP 45 26 1 77 5 7

These are the numbers from assisted living facilities in Wichita County:

ASSISTED LIVING FACILITY ACTIVE RESIDENT CASES TOTAL RESIDENT RECOVERIES TOTAL RESIDENT DEATHS TOTAL RESIDENT CASES ACTIVE EMPLOYEE CASES TOTAL EMPLOYEE CASES
Arbor
House		 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brookdale Midwestern 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brookdale Sikes Lake 0 0 0 0 0 3
Elmcroft of Lake Wellington 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rolling Meadows 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wood Living Center of Wichita Falls 0 0 0 0 0 0

