WF veteran takes Veterans Day to reflect on lifetime of service

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - At just 19 years old, Steve Halloway began his military career and he learned pretty early on, “you never stop serving," and he never did.
“Now with Base Camp Lindsey,” he said, an organization he’s the board chair of, “I serve a different community. I serve a community of Americans that people forget.”
With around 70-80 homeless veterans on the streets in Wichita Falls, it’s a cause Halloway has a personal connection to; it’s what drove him to the military.
“In my instance, I was homeless,” he said, “I was homeless at that point in my life.”
Halloway said while Veterans Day is an important day to remember those who serve and continue to serve, the honor shouldn’t stop there.
“On November 12th when we walk up,” he said, “veterans are still veterans and whatever they have in front of them continues.”
That means his work isn’t done. Now his goal is to continue his life’s work of serving.
“We will continue to do it until I understand I shouldn’t be here doing this and I should be doing something else and then I will do that,” he said.
He said he’ll continue to do it for Veterans Days to come.
“You always leave it better than you found it,” he said.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.