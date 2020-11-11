WFISD hosts Veteran’s Day ceremonies

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls ISD held ceremonies to honor veterans on Wednesday.
“A lot of people look at this as a sad day but I look at it as a good day,” said Chief Master Sgt. Wayne Sharp with the 82nd Security Forces Squad. “It gives me an opportunity to just reflect on my service and the service of mentors that came before me.”
men women... and families of veterans honored the men and women serving our country today... with several memorial services.
“It is nice to see all my fellow brothers and veterans out here honoring each other,” said Carl Lilly, who petty officer 2nd class in the United States Navy. “It’s an honor to be a veteran and serve our country.”
The ceremonies started Wednesday morning at Hirschi High School with the presentation of the colors and a second ceremony took place at Memorial Stadium where veterans were joined by city and county leaders... as well as the Junior ROTC from Rider, Hirschi, and Wichita Falls High Schools.
“I’ve heard stories and I just can’t imagine just sacrificing everything and leaving families behind to go protect what you love,” said Duy Nguyen a member of the Rider JROTC.
Chief Master Sgt. Sharp was the keynote speaker
“Sometimes we get out there you don’t realize that people really appreciate what you do,” said Sharp. “It’s an honor to know that people recognize the hard work that our airmen, marines, soldiers, and sailors are putting in day in and day out to make sure we are taking care of our country.”
Duy Nguyen wants to join the army and follow in the footsteps of so many that have gone before him.
“I want to do something great in the future and really just protect what I love,” said Nguyen.
“That’s what America is built on,” said Chief Master Sgt. Sharp. “It is continuing the legacy. It’s a way of life. It’s just humbling that they are willing to step forward and serve the country.”
