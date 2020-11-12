Rain chances return late Friday night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Going into Thursday we will have a high in the mid-70s with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night we will see a low of 44 with partly cloudy skies. The wind will be shifting to the north at about 10 to 15 miles per hour. The cold front will be coming through on Thursday that’s going to drop our temps going into Friday down to about 55 for the high. Rain chances will be coming in on Friday with a 20% chance. Those chances increase up to 30% Friday night going into Saturday. On Saturday we will have a high of 80 with a 30% chance of rain.