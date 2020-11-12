STATE UPDATE: Three new SWOK deaths reported

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Officials with the Oklahoma State Health Department say three new COVID-related have been reported on Thursday morning.
The deaths were reported in Comanche, Jackson and Caddo counties.
Comanche County’s death was described as a 50-64 year old male. Jackson and Caddo County’s deaths were over 65, one man and one woman.
Active cases in Southwest Oklahoma counties continued to climb on Thursday with some counties showing double digit increases.
Lawton is reporting 384 active cases, Altus has 170 and Duncan shows 165.
The state saw 2,357 new cases and 11 deaths reported on Thursday morning. Active cases currently stand at 22,784 in the state.
For a complete list, go to coronavirus.ok.gov
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.