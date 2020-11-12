WF woman arrested after hitting another woman with porcelain elephant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls woman was arrested Wednesday after another woman reported she came into her apartment and hit her with a porcelain elephant.
The victim reported she was in her bathroom late Tuesday night when Kenya Marzett walked in and grabbed a porcelain elephant off the counter and hit her on the back of the head with it.
The victim also reported that the elephant broke upon impact with her head and that Marzett continued to hit her with her hands.
A witness in the apartment told officers she was in the kitchen cooking and heard the disturbance.
She stated she went to check out the sound and was able to get Marzett away from the victim.
The witness told officers when she left the bathroom and saw her ex-boyfriend standing outside the front door, which was open.
The ex-boyfriend reportedly still has a key to the apartment and the witness told officers she believed he let Marzett inside.
She also told officers that neither her ex-boyfriend nor Marzett were allowed in the apartment.
Marzett also reportedly shattered the front window of the apartment before she left.
Just after 12:20 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called back to the apartment.
Officers reportedly spoke with Marzett who was also at the apartment at this time. They say she admitted she went to the apartment the first time to assault the victim for reportedly hitting her car.
She also reportedly told officers she did assault the victim and broke the window to the apartment before leaving. She then told officers she returned to the apartment because the victim sent her texts that angered her.
Marzett was taken to the hospital for her hand to be examined, as it was bloodied and bandaged when officers arrived at the apartment, before being taken to the Wichita County Jail.
Kenya Marzett was arrested for burglary of a habitation and her bond was set at $10,000 by a judge.
She bonded out of the Wichita County Jail on Wednesday.
