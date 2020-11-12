WFPD arrest man for multiple possession charges

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls man was arrested on Wednesday after a traffic stop led to officers finding marijuana, a controlled substance and a gun in his car.
Wichita Falls police officers stopped a car on Wednesday night after the driver failed to signal a turn.
Officers report smelling marijuana when they approached the car.
Mychal Lee was identified as the driver and officers detained him along with his two passengers due to the smell of marijuana.
Lee reportedly told officers there was marijuana in the car and a gun underneath the driver’s seat.
Officers found a clear plastic sandwich bag containing .9 oz of marijuana and a black package on the driver’s seat containing .06 oz of marijuana.
Lee also reportedly had 1 oz of marijuana taken from his pants, bringing the total weight of marijuana to 1.96 oz.
In their search of the car, officers also say they found a bag behind the driver’s seat that contained a prescription bottle labelled promethazine. The name for the prescription was scratched off of the label.
Officers also reportedly found a baby bottle filled with a greenish syrup weighed in at 27 grams, a big blue bottle filled with a blue-green syrup weighed at 318 grams and a styrofoam cup containing the same liquid as the blue bottle.
All three drinks contained amphetamine and totaled 467 grams.
A debit card not belonging to anyone in the car was also reportedly found in the search.
Mychal Lee was arrested for the following charges:
- Possession of a controlled substance, more than 400 grams
- Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces
- Unlawful carrying of a weapon
His combined bond was set at $27,500 and he currently remains in the Wichita County Jail.
The passengers in the car reportedly also had marijuana on them but were released due to COVID-19 jail restrictions.
